President Trump’s doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump’s doctor says the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

In a memo release Saturday night, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley says President Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by “currently recognized standards” he is no longer considered a transmission risk.

The memo follows President Trump’s first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus. Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon on the South Lawn for a Trump address on his support for law enforcement from a White House balcony.