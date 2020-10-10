Rain chances return

Sunny Saturday

Wow what a day! Saturday tuned out to be a gorgeous fall day with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. Saturday evening should be pretty textbook of a typical fall evening with lows eventually dropping to the mid 40s with clear skies.

Some Changes Sunday

Sunday will still be nice and warm with highs in the 70s but you will notice higher dew points in the 50s which means it'll feel more humid. Some sunshine early will likely give way to clouds late. Thunderstorm chances return for late Sunday really into early Monday morning ahead of an advancing cold front. Right now the best chance for a severe storm or two looks to be over the western half of Minnesota. The storms will gradually weaken as they move closer to us, but I think we could all at least see some much needed rainfall.

MUCH Cooler this week

Highs in the 70s Sunday turn to the mid 60s for Monday-Wednesday and then only the 50s by Thursday and Friday. We are trending for below average temperatures for the next few weeks. The rest of the forecast looks pretty dry after Sunday Night/Monday Morning.

Have a good one,

Warren