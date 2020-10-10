Tobacco commission grants can leave communities on the hook

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s watchdog agency has found that the executive director of a state economic development commission bent the rules when he forgave a six-figure grant that should have been repaid by a politically connected developer. According to a report from the Office of the State Inspector General, the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission’s Evan Feinman did not recoup $210,000 Chuck Lessin owed the state. Feinman instead allowed Lessin’s unrelated work as a member of a different economic development group to count toward the money he owed. The program that funded Lessin’s project has repeatedly come under scrutiny in state audits, and a new one found it has not met its goals.