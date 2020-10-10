Two local nonprofits team up to give families a special holiday season

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Salvation Army and JCI La Crosse, two local non-profit organizations, have teamed up to give gifts and a special holiday to hundreds of children and families in need.

JCI La Crosse provides the Toys for Tots program and the Salvation Army does the Angel Tree program. Both organizations say this year, the holiday season may look different for many families, and they are looking to help those in need. They are searching for donors within the community to give the gift of the holidays to families that aren't able to.

Because of the pandemic, these programs will be virtual this year in order to ensure that everyone is safe. Donors as well as applicants can go online to the Salvation Army's website to find the donation and application page.

"Families can go on and they can register it doesn't take very long," said Christina Knudsen, Development Director at the Salvation Army. "That information then is shared between ourselves and the JCI's and then we look for donors that will adopt our kids and our families and help us make sure their Christmas's are bright this year."

Anyone without access to the internet but still interested in applying or donating and adopting a family in need can also call the Salvation Army at (608)-782-6126.