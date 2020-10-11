608 Brewing Company raising money throughout the month of October

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and this year, the 608 Brewing Company has created a way to raise money as well as give customers a new product option.

The beer slushee is simple syrup and beer thrown into a slushee machine.

Customers can purchase a 10 oz pour for $5 and for every one, $1 will be donated to 'Steppin' out in Pink," Gundersen Health System's non-profit to support breast cancer research and awareness.

The 608 Brewing Company did a similar fundraiser last year but created their own beer. This year, they brought in the new beer slushee.

They will offer new flavors of slushee almost every week for people to enjoy and they hope people take advantage of the opportunity to help a greater cause.