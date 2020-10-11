A unique corn maze offers a different design each year for the community to explore

WEST SALEM, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Hidden Trails Corn Maze offers a day of fun and adventure for community members with their 12 acres of field and five miles of paths carved into a unique design each year.

Hidden Trails was established in 1998 by a local family and is one of the oldest in Wisconsin. They offer four separate mazes. Two of the larger mazes have checkpoints sponsored by local businesses. The checkpoints offer discounts to those businesses. Within the mazes there are also three different games and two involve a mystery for maze goers to solve.

Each year, the corn maze is planted in a different design based on a theme which means it takes a lot of planning and work. It just so happens that this year's design was created to honor first responders which seems almost fitting after how this year has gone.

"The design includes 911 for the dispatchers, a police car for the police, we have a sheriffs badge as well. The EMS logo and the firefighters Maltese Cross," said co-owner and operator Bret Miller.

"It's been a lot of fun having a first responders type design. Honoring those who aren't always honored in the way that others are," said Mike Dewall, a corn maze instructor who has been helping out at Hidden Trails for 15 years.

Not only do they offer those extensive corn mazes, but they also have a large activity area that has over 20 different things for people to do including large yard games, giant slides, and human hamster wheels. They have a pick-your-own pumpkin patch as well as pre-picked pumpkins, squash, and gourds.

With the pandemic going on and Hidden Trails offering outdoor activities, it gives families an opportunity for a safe fun fall event.

"We are solely weather based so despite COVID, the weather has been actually very pleasant this year compared to the years past," said Miller. "We have been pretty rained out and wet the last three years. So with beautiful weather this year, attendance has been up definitely partially because of that."

For some families, Hidden Trails is about tradition. Tom and Ashley Stark brought their daughter Layla for the first time.

"Ashley and I have been out ever since we met each other about seven years ago," said Tom Stark. We have been coming out at least once each year, going through the corn maze, and now we have Layla and we think, 'keep the tradition alive.'"

Hidden Trails opened the first weekend after Labor Day this year and their last day will be November 1. Whereas some fall activities are only open on the weekends, they are open all week, only taking Monday off to give everyone a break. They are open Tuesday-Friday from 2-6pm and Saturday and Sunday's from 11am-6pm.

"It's fun to see the families come out and have a good time, leave with smiles on their faces, laughing knowing that you just opened up your property and a family spent the whole afternoon here enjoying themselves," said Bret Miller.