Biden harnesses history to describe urgency of 2020 campaign

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Presidential hopefuls tend to declare every upcoming election the most important one that voters have faced in their lifetime. Joe Biden is going bigger. He’s portraying 2020 as an entanglement of social, economic, political, environmental and public health crises as threatening to America’s stability as the Civil War and the Great Depression. The Democratic nominee cites those historical challenges and the presidents who led through them as guideposts for what he envisions as a sweeping presidency. His approach isn’t without risks, but his aides and allies say it’s necessary. They say offering voters an alternative to President Donald Trump is only enough to win the November election.