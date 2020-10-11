Butler loses last game in the bubble after memorable run

Butler loses last game in the bubble after memorable runNew
Jimmy Butler’s time in the bubble is over, but he kept it going far long than expected. He carried the Miami Heat to Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the favored Los Angeles Lakers, but the weight of his efforts seemed to leave him with little energy Sunday. Still, he proved himself to be a good leader and teammate and a natural fit with the Heat. He had already proven himself as a player and did so even more in the bubble with two triple-doubles in his first NBA Finals. He says the Heat will be back.