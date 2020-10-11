Ex-members of religious group mixed on Barrett nomination

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s affiliation with the Christian community People of Praise is drawing scrutiny because of its ultraconservative views on women. Her defenders say examining her beliefs and relationship to the mostly Catholic organization is akin to anti-religious bigotry. But in interviews with a dozen former members of the organization or alumni of the schools it runs, most told The Associated Press that her association with the organization is relevant as the Senate takes up her nomination beginning Monday. Some are excited. Others are concerned. Some wonder why Barrett hasn’t disclosed or even acknowledged her connection to People of Praise.