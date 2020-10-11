Fire erupts, homes evacuated in Georgia train derailment

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials in Georgia say a train derailment sparked a small fire, runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said early Sunday that a CSX train with about 170 cars ran off the tracks in Lilburn. The city is in the Atlanta metropolitan area northeast of downtown. An official says the fire involved hazardous materials. Evacuations began around 2 a.m. and were lifted just before 6 a.m. Two employees involved in the derailment were able to get to safety and were being checked for possible injuries.