Iran-backed militias offer truce for US troop withdrawal

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi militias backed by Iran say they have agreed to temporarily halt rocket attacks targeting the American presence in Iraq. That’s on the condition that U.S.-led coalition troops withdraw from the country in line with a Iraqi parliamentary resolution. A spokesman for a powerful Iran-backed militia said Sunday that the armed factions have offered a truce and will refrain from targeting the U.S. in Iraq, including the embassy. He says American forces must withdraw within an “acceptable timeframe.” Two other factions from different Iran-backed groups echoed his comments, without specifying a length of the truce, and said it was open-ended.