Israeli army teams up with hospital amid new COVID-19 crisis

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has opened a new coronavirus unit in a converted parking garage at a hospital in northern Israel. It’s a first-of-its-kind effort by the army to assist the country’s overloaded health care system. The unit, set up at Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus, will utilize some 100 military doctors, nurses and other medical personnel working alongside hospital staff. Doctors say the unit will be able to treat dozens of intermediate to severe cases of of COVID-19. It is the first time the army has deployed its medical personnel to treat Israeli civilians in the country’s history.