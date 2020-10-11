Minnesota tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are reporting 10 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,141 since the pandemic began. The update released Sunday shows 1,450 new cases in the last day, following a record high Saturday of more than 1,500 positive tests. A total of 112,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 11,551 healthcare workers. It’s the fourth straight day the state has reported more than 1,000 cases. Active cases remain at a record high of 9,956. The update shows 52 new hospitalizations, compared with 51 on Saturday.