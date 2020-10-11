Wisconsin Update: 7 more COVID deaths in the state, 19 new cases in La Crosse Co.

MADISON (WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

According to the latest totals posted Sunday afternoon, 870 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, 232 of them in the ICU.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The figure released for Sunday was 18.6 percent.

The state recorded 2,676 positive tests and 10,247 new negative tests on Sunday.

The seven deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,465 people, or 1.0 percent of positive cases.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 119,747, or 80 percent, are considered recovered according to Sunday's DHS figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 25 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 16 of the 25 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 174 (+0) 2 Crawford 239 (+2) 0 Grant 1,400 (+14) 19 Jackson 210 (+6) 1 La Crosse 3,535 (+19) 10 Monroe 764(+6) 3 Trempealeau 787 (+0) 2 Vernon 368 (+13) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.