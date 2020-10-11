Precedent, recusal, Roe: A court nomination viewer’s guide

WASHINGTON (AP) — A scant two weeks after her nomination, Judge Amy Coney Barrett goes before a Senate committee that’s bitterly split along partisan lines over whether the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death should be filled now or should await the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings are taking place on an accelerated timeline because President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans want Barrett on the bench by Election Day. Adding to the swirl of politics around the nomination is the coronavirus pandemic and the role it might play.