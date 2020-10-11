Still on track for some overnight rain

Dry Sunday

We had another warm fall day on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us. It was slightly more humid with dew points in the 50s and a nice south breeze gusting up to 25 mph. As we progress into Sunday night, we're looking at the chance for rain to return.

Overnight Storms

Thanks to a warm front we have a few ingredients for storm development, especially across Western Minnesota. As we push into the night, storms will form along a cold front moving through. This complex of storms will likely form as a long and thin line. Right now it looks like the stronger storms will stay west of the Mississippi River where the ingredients are more favorable. As the line pushes closer to us (after midnight) it should weaken significantly. Expect general t-storms to push through during the early morning hours, with a few stronger wind gusts as well. Rain totals could add up to between 0.25"-0.75".

Long Term

Storms/rain push out Monday morning and then we will actually see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the 60s. 60s stick around for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before much cooler 50s return late week. We're looking pretty cool heading into next week as well.

Have a good night,

Warren