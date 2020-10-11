Tomah Girls Golf gets ready to head to State

TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - The Tomah Girls Golf team is headed to state for the second year in a row and for the 5th time in school history.

With a majority of sophomores, the longevity of the program is promising.

"I'm hoping that Tomah becomes gets into that dynasty of being at state each year," said Tomah head coach, Tonya Gnewikow.

"In past years, just making it to state was our goal. This year, we have a little bit higher goals and we wanna finish top half, and going forward, I hope this is a building block we can continue that reign," Coach Gnewikow added.

These ladies are seeing what hard work can get you.

"Hard work really puts you up there. I feel like each of our girls worked really hard for this and it's finally coming together and we're really thankful that we got to play this season," said senior golfer, Jayda Zhu.

"Golf is a bit under the radar sometimes so it's fun to really show what we've done and show our support for Tomah," said sophomore golfer Brin Neumann.

The WIAA State Golf tournament takes place Monday, October 12th.