Trump insists he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail

10:43 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s healthy and “in very good shape” to return to the campaign trail following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump, who is set to host a rally Monday, tells Fox News that he is now free of the virus, a claim that was impossible to prove. His comments come a day after a White House doctor said the president was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. In a memo released Saturday, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley says Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation.

