Wisconsin 95th Assembly District candidates differ on COVID-19, term limits and La Crosse Street

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Twenty-three days before the election, 95th Assembly District candidates discussed their differences on COVID-19, term limits, and La Crosse Street construction.

Incumbent and Democratic candidate Jill Billings started serving as the 95th Assembly District representative in 2011.

Republican candidate Jerome Gundersen previously ran for the position and has served on the La Crosse County Board.

When it comes to COVID-19 Rep. Billings said she follows health department guidelines and Gundersen says he does too, but they focus too heavily on masks.

"I look at the science and I listen to the scientists," Billings said. "If there's an infectious disease expert I'm going to listen to that person more than I'm going to listen to a Facebook posting from somebody like my sis."

"We started out with a big emphasis on hand-washing and shifted to wearing masks and that mask isn't the solution," Gundersen said. "Masks do not stop COVID. Distance stops COVID. Clean hands prevent a transfer of disease. It's important to not have a false sense of security another unintended consequence of focusing on masks is people think they're immune to the disease."

The winning candidate represents 55,000 Western Wisconsinites. The position is up for re-election every two years.

Gundersen believes there should be term limits.

"I believe that Jill's had a long term, five terms in office," Gundersen said. "It's time for her to move on. Anytime somebody is staying anywhere to be safe, maybe they're not serving the entire community."

Rep. Billings said term limits do not provide enough time for legislators to make real change and essentially takes away the voter's power.

"When you have term limits on legislators like me all of the power lies with the lobbyists and staff because there's no turn over there and they know the issues in and out and they know how things run," Rep. Billings said. "So you have legislators who are elected by people to be their voice, eyes and ears."

Gundersen cites slow moving construction work on La Crosse Street reparations as an example that shows Rep. Billings isn't focused on what the 95th District's constituents care about.

"You have to look at things from the perspective of what do the people need most?" Gundersen said. "I think that there are of a lot of things that have fallen by the wayside that a new perspective and a new representative can bring new focus."

Rep. Billings said she's working on it.

"Clearly that street needs some work and it's a main thoroughfare for La Crosse. We don't like that that's what they see… A road where they're bounced all over," Rep. Billings said. "Unfortunately so many years under the Republican administration of not funding things projects got deferred and delayed so now we're doing a lot of catch up."

People can make watch a livestream debate between the two candidates on Monday, October 12 at noon.