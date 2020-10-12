20% fewer students seeking mental health counseling

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Compared to the 2018-2019 academic year, 20 percent fewer students sought out mental health counseling resources from 2019-2020 at UW-La Crosse.

Overall, the University of Wisconsin reported that 14,000 students sought help during 2019-2020.

UW-La Crosse Counseling and Testing Center Director Gretchen Reinders said UW-La Crosse saw a drop in students seeking help. She said students are still dealing with anxiety, stress and depression, but the isolation of COVID-19 kept them from seeking help.

"Now that we've had several months to do this virtual work we're pretty good at it," Dr. Reinders said. "It's not the same. This isn't the same as meeting with you in person but I feel really confident that we can still offer a really high level of services to our students."

Five weeks into a semester including a shelter-in-place order and varying COVID-19 responses, she said she hopes more students seek help as mid-terms begin.

Find resources and help at UW-La Crosse's main website.