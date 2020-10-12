Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia in an effort to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in decades. The cease-fire came into effect on Saturday, but was immediately challenged by mutual claims of violations that persisted throughout the weekend. Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said Monday that Azerbaijani forces were “intensively shelling the southern front” of the conflict zone. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry insisted that Azerbaijan was observing the cease-fire, but accused Armenian forces of shelling three regions of Azerbaijan that lie around the disputed territory.