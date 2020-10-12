Austria probe points to mistakes in early virus response

BERLIN (AP) — An independent commission says authorities in the Austrian region of Tyrol acted too slowly to shut down ski resorts after it became clear they were dealing with one of Europe’s first coronavirus outbreaks in March, but not due to political or business pressure. The chairman of the independent commission formed to examine the outbreak response said Monday that there were “serious miscalculations” in the early days of the outbreak in Ischgl, a popular resort in western Austria, and the surrounding area in what is considered one of Europe’s earliest “super-spreader” events of the pandemic.