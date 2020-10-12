Baseball’s first fans of 2020 see Dodgers-Braves NLCS opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball has fans for the first time in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in Texas. MLB says it was selling 11,500 tickets for each game of the NLCS at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Fans wearing Dodger blue and the Braves logo were plentiful. There were also Rangers fans curious to check out the new home ballpark they never got to see during the regular season.