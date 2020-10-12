Biden makes big push in Ohio, once seen as long shot for him

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is campaigning in Ohio as he attempts to expand the battleground map and keep President Donald Trump on the defensive in a state thought to be out of reach after veering right in the presidential race four years ago. The Democratic presidential nominee on Monday stressed an economic message and promoted his own record while casting Trump as having abandoned working-class voters who helped him win Rust Belt states that put him in the White House in 2016. He held Monday rallies in Toledo and Cincinnati. Vice President Mike Pence held his own rally Monday in Columbus, while Trump had an evening rally planned in Florida.