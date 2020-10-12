Brooklyn Park charter school principal dies of coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The principal and founder of a Hmong cultural language charter school in Brooklyn Park has died of the coronavirus. The family of Choua Yang says she died Friday at age 53 after battling COVID-19 for four weeks, including three weeks on a ventilator. Yang and her husband started Prairie Seeds Academy. Staff say Yang was a passionate educator and caring principal who took the threat of the coronavirus seriously. Students at the school have been distance learning since the start of the academic year. The school issued a statement which said there was nothing more important to her than her students.