Bus shooting in Russia leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police say a man has opened fired at a bus and a bus stop in central Russia, killing three people and wounding three others. The shooting took place Monday in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region located around 250 miles east of Moscow. Police said the man escaped and urged local residents to be cautious as he was armed. Russian authorities said three men were killed, and three women were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Local officials said two of them were in extremely grave condition. A murder investigation has been launched, but the motive for the shooting hasn’t been revealed. Russian authorities haven’t indicated the shooting was terror-related.