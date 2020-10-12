Colder week shaping up

A colder week ahead…

The weather pattern is beginning to shift toward the typical colder season configuration. As the polar regions lose sunshine and get colder the chilly air spreads farther and farther southward. This week will bring more of the colder air into the region, especially later in the week. That should signal the end of our growing season.

Northwesterly winds kick in…

After morning rain, sunshine returned thanks to drier and cooler northwest winds. The highs were set early in the morning and colder air has begun to drop in. Readings this afternoon were in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday showers possible…

A weather system will drop in for Wednesday and there will be a possible shower or two, but they won’t be significant, and colder air will follow as the jet stream reorients from the north..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden