Fall comfort cooking: 2 recipes featuring WI beef

(WXOW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council shares a pair of slow-cooker recipes perfect for the season and full of the comfort-factor.

Sweet Onion & Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed

Toppings:

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)

COOKING:

Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. In small bowl add 1/2 cup broth, soy sauce and tomato paste; mix well. Place onions in pressure cooker; top with beef Stew Meat, onions, peppers, broth mixture and garlic. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed in step 2. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Chilly Day Beef Chili

INGREDIENTS:

1 boneless beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)

2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes (chili or zest-style)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

Toppings:

Shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onion, diced green onion, diced avocado and dairy sour cream (optional)

COOKING:

Combine Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; mix well. Cover and cook on HIGH 5-1/2 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Just before serving, stir in salsa; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with toppings, as desired.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings plus 1/2 cup water in pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 22 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Add salsa and stir together. Serve with toppings, as desired. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Find these recipes and more plus nutrition information at the WI Beef Council website.