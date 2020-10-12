Gunman wounds policeman in Croatia before killing himself

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say a gunman has shot and wounded an officer outside the government headquarters in the capital, Zagreb, before killing himself. A statement says that the incident happened around 8 a.m. at Trg Svetog Marka, or St. Mark’s Square, which hosts the Croatian parliament and other important state institutions. Police say the suspected attacker fled the scene after the shooting and later committed suicide nearby. No other details were immediately available. Police have sealed off the area around the government headquarters.