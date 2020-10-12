India, China hold fresh talks on ending military faceoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Senior Indian and Chinese military commanders are holding fresh talks aimed at ending a monthslong standoff along their disputed border. Monday’s talks were being held on the Indian side of the frontier. No details were immediately made available. The negotiations come as tens of thousands of rival soldiers on both sides backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets brace for a harsh winter. India and China have held several rounds of talks by military, diplomatic and political officials. Although the standoff has persisted, the talks seem to have calmed the situation along the border as no new military aggression has been reported for a month now. The standoff began in May and in June escalated to the deadliest violence between the sides in decades.