La Crosse Police holding mask giveaway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is doing its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a free mask giveaway on Saturday.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at the Myrick Park main shelter.

Captain Jason Melby said that vehicles should enter on Myrick Park Drive and follow the signs to where the department has the masks.

One mask is available per person with a limit of up to five masks per household.

The masks, which meet CDC recommendations, are washable and reusable.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of La Crosse has been focused on ensuring our community is as safe as possible,” said Mayor Kabat. “We are continuing with this effort by offering masks that meet CDC recommendations to all members of our community at no cost to them. Through grant funding, we have the ability to do this and I personally feel it is important to empower our community to follow this common-sense approach to prevent the spread.”

The department held a similar giveaway in August.