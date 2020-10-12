Long-time WXOW Anchor Scott Hackworth announces retirement

La Crosse, Wisconsin – After nearly 30 years on the anchor desk at WXOW News 19, Scott Hackworth is retiring in November.

He made the announcement Monday evening during the 6 p.m. Report.

Hackworth has been the Evening Anchor/Producer since he joined WXOW in 1991. He has been honored by the Associated Press of Wisconsin for Best Series Reporting and was part of the team that put together WXOW’s September 11th, 2001 coverage that won the Wisconsin Associated Press award for Best Newscast. He has also hosted News 19 Town Hall Meetings that have been honored in a variety of categories.

“Scott has been a leader at News 19 for nearly 30 years and is arguably the most trusted journalist in the Coulee Region. He has been a rock on our anchor desk through elections, crises, and natural disasters. But he has also been the voice of celebration, hope, and achievement in the communities we serve,” said Dave Booth, Vice President/General Manager of WXOW News 19.

"Scott Hackworth consistently provided News 19 viewers with a professional delivery, clear presentation, and quality reporting of important news in the Coulee Region,” said Sean Dwyer, News Director of WXOW News 19.

Hackworth is an avid reader and loves politics, current events, and sports. He is also believed to be the only Oklahoma State University or New York Mets fan in all of Wisconsin. Hackworth grew up in Oklahoma and upstate New York. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he started his broadcasting career as an Associate Producer at KJRH Television in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He went on to become the Weekend Anchor at KSNF Television in Joplin, Missouri, and from there to a morning and noon show anchor position at KCRG Television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before he finally settled at WXOW.

"I want to thank the viewers of the La Crosse area for inviting me into their homes each night for the past 29 years. I have worked hard to earn the trust to bring you the news that impacts your life and your family. It is an awesome responsibility that I took seriously every day,” said Hackworth.

“A special thanks to our ownership, Quincy Media Inc, and our WXOW News 19 management team. They provided me with numerous opportunities over the years to reach my potential. And to my co-workers who always made News 19 a vibrant, dynamic, and always unpredictable place to work!”, Hackworth added.

"One of Scott's legacies is his ability to coach and teach young reporters. Over the years several News 19 employees have gone on to work in bigger markets and for the networks. They frequently compliment Scott's coaching during their formative professional years as key to their careers," explained Dwyer.

“While I am sad that Scott is retiring, I couldn’t be happier for him and his wife Gina. Both Scott and Gina spent their entire careers making their communities better places to live, work, and play. As a journalist and as a teacher, they both made personal sacrifices in service to the greater good. As such, I am so very pleased that they now get a chance to slow down and enjoy their retirement,” said Booth.

Hackworth and his wife, Gina, made the decision in January before the arrival of COVID-19 and the two incidents are merely coincidental.

Hackworth’s final newscast will be the 6 p.m. Report on November 6, 2020.