Wisconsin Update: 1,956 new cases, 9 more COVID-19 deaths

MADISON (WXOW) -- Wisconsin added nine deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

According to the latest totals posted Monday afternoon, 872 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, 229 of them in the ICU.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The state recorded 1,956 positive tests and 7,815 new negative tests on Monday. In total, 152,192 people have tested positive for the virus.

The nine deaths increase the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,474 people, or 1.0 percent of positive cases.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 121,204, or 79.7 percent, are considered recovered according to Monday's DHS figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 33 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 17 of the 33 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 177 (+3) 2 Crawford 241 (+2) 0 Grant 1,419 (+19) 19 Jackson 210 (+0) 1 La Crosse 3,566 (+31) 13 Monroe 785 (+21) 3 Trempealeau 787 (+0) 2 Vernon 375 (+7) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

