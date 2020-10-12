Norway’s aging king discharged after heart surgery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — King Harald V of Norway has been discharged from the main hospital in Oslo after a successful operation to replace a heart valve. The monarch’s doctor said Monday that “the king is in good shape,” after the surgery. The palace earlier had said that the intervention was necessary to improve the 83-year-old king’s breathing. Last month, the king was hospitalized with breathing difficulties. Doctors ruled out COVID-19. The palace said that Harald will be on sick leave this month. His son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father’s duties.