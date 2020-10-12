Packers Foundation helps area organizations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation is helping several local non-profit agencies in the La Crosse area.

The foundation said Monday it was distributing $1 million to 237 civic and charitable organizations in Wisconsin.

Funds normally are distributed at a special banquet at Lambeau Field in December. This year, because many organizations are impacted by the coronavirus, the money was sent early.

This year's focus was on the elderly, homelessness, hunger, and human services.

Locally, these organizations in La Crosse and Vernon counties received grants from the foundation.

Family & Children's Center - Healthy Families program

Operation Homefront - Financial assistance for military families

the Exchange/Shelter Development, Inc. - Washer and Dryer to clean and launder donated items

Couleecap, Inc. - Matching dollars fo the HUD funding needed for the Couleecap Permanent Housing Programs

"We’re proud to award $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year, a year in which many nonprofits are seeing a greater need in their communities due to the pandemic,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “So many people from the recipient organizations are on the front lines, and we are inspired by them and honored to help as they continue to serve those in need every day.”