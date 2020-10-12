PFAS contamination at La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Soil samples have shown a high rate of a potentially dangerous chemical in the groundwater at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

PFAS is a man-made chemical commonly found in firefighting foam, and firefighters frequently use the airport grounds to test firefighting tools and tactics.

PFAS can enter groundwater after the use of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) on the ground surface. PFAS can travel downstream in groundwater from the location at which the substance contacted the ground surface.

Recent sampling has indicated that low levels of contaminated groundwater may be moving off-site in a southeasterly direction.

Mayor Tim Kabat recommends well-owners to test their well-water for the PFAS levels.