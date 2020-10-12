Police: Van carrying 80 dogs overturns on Virginia highway

SALEM, Va. (AP) — A van carrying 80 dogs overturned on a highway in Virginia, causing some of the animals to be injured and others to escape the vehicle. Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts says the crash occurred early Sunday morning on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. It is unclear how many of the animals were injured or how many escaped. Garletts told The Roanoke Times that it was also not clear who owned the vehicle or where it was headed. But the Fort Lewis Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday the van belonged to a rescue group that was transporting the dogs to other rescue groups.