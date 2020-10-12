Pope warmly greets Cardinal Pell after sex abuse trial

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met with Cardinal George Pell, warmly welcoming him for a private audience in the Apostolic Palace after the cardinal’s sex abuse conviction and acquittal in Australia.The Vatican released a brief video clip of the meeting, a clear sign both the pope and Pell wanted the reception to be seen widely. Pell returned to Rome last month for the first time since 2017 amid a swirling financial corruption scandal implicating one of his Vatican nemeses, Cardinal Angelo Becciu.