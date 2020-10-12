Religious work at hospital leads to book of prayer

LA CROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Reverend Donald Fox came to La Crosse in 1989.

He served as pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ. About six months later, he also served at what is now Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Pastor Fox was one of many who read a morning prayer over the intercom. He began in 2006 and continued until his retirement from Mayo service in September.

He kept those prayers and organized them in a book called, "One Thousand and One Morning Prayers." Short devotions designed to help begin the day well.

La Crosse artist Phyllis Martino created the cover of the book. St. John's is in the foreground.

The book is available from Amazon. Reverend Fox is working to make the book available at local retailers.