Report: Most exporters do little to prevent foreign bribery

BERLIN (AP) — An anti-corruption watchdog on ranks the United States and United Kingdom as the largest exporters most active at enforcing rules meant to prohibit companies from paying bribes in foreign markets, but says many others are doing next to nothing. Transparency International said Tuesday that China, the world’s largest exporter, was found to conduct “little or no enforcement,” in a category that also includes India, Japan and Korea. Germany, the world’s third-largest exporter, only conducts “moderate enforcement,” as do other major exporters like France, Italy and Spain. Transparency recommends exploring increased liability of parent companies for the actions of their foreign subsidiaries.