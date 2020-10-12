Summer trend comes to an end

Early morning thunderstorms

A line of thunderstorm marches through the region early this morning. Thunderstorms will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. A few storms could be strong at times during the morning commute, so make sure to allow extra time to travel.

Back to seasonal

After a weekend of sunshine and mild temperatures, the pattern will return to seasonal conditions. Rainfall allows for temperatures to fall into the 50s as temperatures stayed mild overnight. After thunderstorms fall apart into the early afternoon the sunshine will return. This sunshine will help to usher temperatures back to the 60s.

Then through the early work week temperatures near average in the 60s. Even overnight lows will be closer average, which is near the low 40s.

Windy

One thing that will not change from last week will be the strong winds. Gusty winds will be possible today with and after the storms. The potential will be upwards of 35 mph.

Tuesday through Friday, in the afternoon, winds will have the potential to gust up to 25 mph. But, today through Wednesday, the winds will be from the south. This will help for a more near average temperature trend. Then the end of the workweek brings a northerly wind. That cool pull from the north will drop temperatures off significantly for the weekend.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett