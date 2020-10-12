Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’

WASHINGTON (AP) — At her confirmation hearing, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has declared that Americans deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets the Constitution and laws "as they are written."

That statement encapsulates her conservative approach that has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.

Barrett spoke Monday about her judicial philosophy, her experience and her large family at the end of the first day of her fast-tracked confirmation hearings.

Senate Democrats are trying to use the hearings to brand her a threat to Americans’ health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm her.