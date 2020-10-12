Watch: Barrett Supreme Court nomination hearings

News app viewers can watch here

Coverage via ABC News begins at 8 a.m. and is expected to last most of the day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has presented her conservative approach to the law at the start of a fast-tracked confirmation hearing.

Democrats, powerless to stop her, are trying to cast Barrett’s likely ascent to the high court as a threat to Americans’ health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barrett declared Monday that Americans “deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written.”

It was a brief summation that is at odds with the more expansive approach to the law followed by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose seat Barrett would fill, perhaps before Election Day. Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Barrett.

