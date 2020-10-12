Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — As the first day of early in-person voting got underway in Georgia Monday, there were already problems at a massive voting site in the state’s most populous county. Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said the problem has to do with the electronic poll books used to check voters in at State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks NBA team plays. She said technicians were on site working to resolve the issue. Early in-person voting began Monday throughout Georgia and runs through Oct. 30.