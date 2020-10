LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three new COVID deaths were reported by Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative on Monday.

The deaths occurred between Friday afternoon and Monday at noon.

No demographic details on the deaths were immediately available from the La Crosse County Health Department.

This raises the death toll in the county to 13.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tenth La Crosse Co. resident dies from COVID-19

More COVID-19 Coverage