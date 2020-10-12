Tomah has a solid day one at State Golf

KOHLER, WIS. (WXOW) - It was an unconventional day one at the WIAA girls state golf tournament.

A weather delay meant getting 9 holes in, but at the end of day one, Tomah sits in second place.

1st place: Brookfield Central +30

2nd place: Tomah +38

3rd place: Arrowhead +40

Tomah sophomore, Brin Neumann is tied in third overall shooting five over par. Amelia Zingler sits tied in fifth place at six over par, and Sophie Pokela is tied in ninth at seven over par.

Day two of state golf is Tuesday, October 13th.