Trump’s task: Resetting campaign that GOP fears is slipping

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three weeks before Election Day, President Donald Trump’s campaign has been left reeling by a series of self-inflicted calamities. That’s rattling his base of support and triggering alarm among Republicans that the White House is on the verge of being lost. Sick and sidelined from the campaign trail for more than a week, Trump now faces a massive financial disadvantage, stubborn battleground state deficits in polling, the first possible signs of an intraparty mutiny and, worst of all, a shortage of time.