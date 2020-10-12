 Skip to Content

Twins SS Polanco has ankle surgery in 2nd straight offseason

7:56 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is recovering from surgery on his right ankle for a second straight offseason. The Twins announced Monday that Polanco had a procedure last week to remove a mild bone spur and a small bone chip on the outside of the joint that went as planned. He had a similar cleanup operation about a year ago. Polanco will begin physical therapy next week, and the Twins said he’s expected to be ready when spring training starts in four months.

Associated Press

