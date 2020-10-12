Vinyl sales surpass CD sales

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Call it a comeback! What was once on the way out, the vinyl record is now seeing a huge resurgence in popularity.

Vinyl sales in the first half of 2020 accounted for over $232 million and 62% of all physical musical sales. This marks the first time vinyl sales exceeded CD sales since the 1980s according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Local store managers say that it's not just a generational thing. People from all ages come through the door looking for records from artists both new and old.

Music Director at Classic Hits 94.7 Samantha Strong says while it's not the most convenient way to access music, vinyl lovers say it's all about the experience. "There's something lovely and warm about vinyl. To watch someone's face the first time they're watching you put a needle on a record and then sound comes out, it's amazing," said Strong.

Barnes & Noble La Crosse Manager John Hoppe says that the sound of vinyl is unmatched for many. "The person coming in for vinyl is looking for that sound, that old school raw straight from the studio sound," said Hoppe.

Hoppe also notes that artists are getting clever with how they sell vinyl. Often times, artists like Taylor Swift will release an extra track or two exclusively on their records.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the number one album ever sold was the Eagles and their Greatest Hits from 1971-1975. It sold over 38 million copies.