WATCH: 95th Assembly District Debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two candidates for the 95th Assembly met Monday afternoon present their positions on issues before voters.

Among the issues discussed were the best way to deal with economic recovery during the pandemic, law enforcement, and what to do to get La Crosse Stret fixed.

If you missed the debate, you can watch the entire debate here on our website.

Learn more about the candidates here.

Find more political coverage on our Politics page

